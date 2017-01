WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Winfield police said a woman was shot and killed Sunday evening at a home in the 500 block of East 4th Street.

According to police, they received a call about 6:44 p.m.

Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Melissa C. Gardner dead inside the home. Officers found her husband, 32-year-old Zachary L. Gardner, in the back. He was arrested.

Gardner was booked into the Cowley County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.