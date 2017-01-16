Wichita Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2017 build

By Published: Updated:
Volunteers helped construct the walls for a new Habitat for Humanity home on Monday. (KSN Photo)
Volunteers helped construct the walls for a new Habitat for Humanity home on Monday. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 100 community members gathered at Century II Monday morning to kick off the 2017 build season.

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day volunteers of all ages worked to construct and frame the walls of a home for a hardworking family.

The five bedroom house frame was constructed, but it will be moved to it permanent site soon.

“We are prefabbing the panels for this home. That allows us to stack up the walls take them on a flat-bed trailer, and we’ll transport the walls to their eventual location on North Green Street right here in Wichita,” said Ann Fox, Executive Director Habitat for Humanity.

The family should be able to move into their new home sometime in March.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s