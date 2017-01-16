Wichita Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2017 build

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 100 community members gathered at Century II Monday morning to kick off the 2017 build season.

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day volunteers of all ages worked to construct and frame the walls of a home for a hardworking family.

The five bedroom house frame was constructed, but it will be moved to it permanent site soon.

“We are prefabbing the panels for this home. That allows us to stack up the walls take them on a flat-bed trailer, and we’ll transport the walls to their eventual location on North Green Street right here in Wichita,” said Ann Fox, Executive Director Habitat for Humanity.

The family should be able to move into their new home sometime in March.