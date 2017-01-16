Wichita dodged icy streets this weekend by one degree difference

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many viewers contacted KSN this weekend with complaints, saying the predicted ice storm was too “hyped” by our meteorologists.

Even though the roads weren’t iced over here in Wichita, other parts of Kansas experienced major problems from the storm.

“We got out ahead of it by several days and put brine down, otherwise it would have been a lot worse,” said Alan King, Wichita Director of Public Works and Safety.

Frozen trees, and street signs, that’s what you could see around Wichita this weekend. Though the streets were slick with moisture, very little ice accumulated. City officials think that’s because they prepped the streets almost a week before the storm hit.

“The 1,500 miles of snow routes that we maintained, they were in pretty good shape and I think it was because a lot of it had to do with the brine that we laid out ahead of time,” explained King.

The worst accident in the metroplex occurred on Friday evening, a 20 car pileup on Kellogg.

Our own KSN Meteorologist, Laura Bannon, says if the temperatures were a degree colder, the roads in Wichita could’ve become ice rinks over the weekend.

“Friday night, 20 people had gotten into a car pileup on Kellogg just because of a thin glaze of ice, ask those people whether or not this storm was hyped up,” stated Bannon.

If you’re in Wichita, you might have thought this storm wasn’t that bad, but to our neighbors out west, it was a different story.

Thousands are without power in western Kansas, including Dodge City, which is having to cancel school Tuesday. Kingman County where extra crews are working to bring the power back on.

Bannon said her number one concern is safety, and KSN’s Storm Tracker 3 team would rather people be too prepared, than not at all.

“Had people not been prepared this could have been twice as worse,” said Bannon.

According to Bannon, Wichita ended up with a quarter inch of ice, even though it didn’t stick around for too long. Officials say overall, this was a well prepped storm.