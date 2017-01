DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Victory Electric said there are about 5,000 outages in western Kansas. Right now, the company is addressing active outages.

The company said if you have a tree on a power line but still have power, unless it is a dangerous situation, it will likely be a while before a crew gets to it.

Midwest Energy said they have about 6,400 customers without power.

