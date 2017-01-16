Thousands around Dodge City without power

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The aftermath of the ice storm that blanketed much of western Kansas has many people still living in the dark and dealing with downed trees.

Many power lines, heavy with ice, came crashing down and leaving power companies scrambling to bring the lights and heat back.

One such Kansan without power has been Dodge City resident Benjamin Lutz. He lost power about 2 a.m. Monday and hasn’t heard from his power company. And, he says he doesn’t know when he’ll get power back.

“We tried calling them and wasn’t able to talk to anybody, so I don’t know, I haven’t heard nothing.”

Meanwhile, Jerri Imgarten with Victory Electric Cooperative, says their phone system is also backlogged with calls about power outages.

“We’ve gotten so many thousands of calls that our phone system is backlogged, so we’re having a hard time getting phone calls and outage reports through the phone, so it’s a mess right now,” said Imgarten.

An official with Victory Electric said there’s no need to call since the individual meters at homes and businesses will alert the company of an outage. By early Monday, the company reported more than 10,000 power outages.

“We’re doing the best we can,” said Imgarten. “There’s a lot of damage out there. It takes a long time to get all those new poles set and the wires stretched.”

Victory Electric crews were out for 21 hours before taking a five-hour rest. Officials at the company say their workers have been joined by electric contractors across the state to help restore power.

“It could be two hours or it could be two days for some people,” to get power restored, said Imgarten.

But, those like Benjamin Lutz aren’t kicking back during the power outage.

“Just trying to get out and clean everything up,” said Lutz. “I think the community can help clean up a little bit, you know? Don’t just rely on your city to do it. Just get out and help.”

If you know someone in Dodge City that has nowhere to go due to the power outage, they can always go to Dodge City Community College where the school has made The Dome available as a warming center.