Storm damages more than 30 homes in small Texas city

Texas storm damage

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say at least 30 homes have been damaged when a severe storm rolled through parts of Texas.

The Frisco Fire Department says one homeowner reported that the windows had been blown out. A chimney blew over on another streets and trees and fences were also damaged during the storm Sunday night.

No injuries were reported.

About 33,000 customers were without power during the height of the storm, but most of those outages had been restored early Monday.

The National Weather Service confirms at least one tornado touched down Clifton in the central part of the state. No injuries were reported.

A tornado warning after Green Bay’s victory over Dallas in an NFC divisional playoff kept some fans and players inside AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the game.

