Small electric co-ops team up to restore power

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – There are many small electric cooperatives across Kansas, and when ice storms like the one experienced this past weekend hit, they work together to help turn the lights back on.

With thousands around Kansas in the dark due to the ice storm, many of these co-ops are working together to serve citizens around the state.

In Butler County, you won’t find many power company workers out climbing power poles or dealing with icy electric lines. That’s because they’re mostly out in western Kansas helping restore power there.

Power company managers planned ahead before the storm so that when needed, dozens of workers answered the call to help out other co-ops.

“We knew it was coming,” said Travis Griffin, the member services director at the Butler Rural Electric Cooperative. He says that’s why they planned to send crews to help elsewhere.

Before the storm, managers from the 28 co-ops in Kansas agreed to have their crews on stand-by if other electric groups needed help.

“The coops that didn’t get the brunt of the storm, we have sent well over 70 lineman and equipment,” said Griffin.

Victory, CMS and Ninnescah co-operatives say nearly half their entire systems are without power with about 40-50 electric poles down.

Griffin says his team could be working for the next several days to get the power back on.

“Usually when crews head that direction they are out there at least two to three days.”

Westar Energy, which also has a mutual aid program, said they had 100 people on stand-by from Colorado in Salina this weekend but ended up not needing extra help and were able to manage each of their locations.