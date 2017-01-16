Shelter opens in Dodge City for those without power

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – As winter weather continues to affect western Kansas, the State Emergency Operations Center is still activated and continues to monitor the storm that hit much of the state over the weekend

The Kansas National Guard has Stranded Motorist Assistance and Recovery Teams patrolling key roads and rendering assistance to motorists stranded by icy road conditions in western Kansas. The teams will also provide emergency transportation for law enforcement, medical and other critical response personnel.  The Kansas National Guard is also standing by if generators are requested by county managers through the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

The Victory Electric Cooperative Association is reporting 5,000+ homes without power and it may take several days to fully repair the damage.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army will jointly open a shelter at the Dodge City Community College, Student Activity Building (Large Dome), 2501 N 14th Avenue, Dodge City, Kansas.  The shelter is expected to be open today by 3 p.m.

Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:

  • Prescriptions and emergency medications
  • Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
  • Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents
  • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
  • Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
  • Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

People can also download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to winter storm tips and weather alerts for their area and where loved-ones live. Expert medical guidance and a hospital locator are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps

For more information, please visit redcross.org/ks or on Twitter at @KSRedCross

