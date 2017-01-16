Pratt, Kingman areas digging out after ice drops limbs, cuts power

Kingman County, KAN (KSNW) – It’s a wintry mix Monday in both Pratt and Kingman counties, as rain falls and ice continues to fall from the trees.

“We are seeing this all over town… limbs that just snap under all this weight,” says Kenny Claphan, from the tiny town of Zenda in Kingman county. “And this whole row of trees is very, very healthy. Just never seen anything like it.”

Claphan has a lot of limbs down but, fortunately, he did not lose power.

“Got two fireplaces going, just in case,” says Claphan, as he took a break from dragging limbs to a pile behind his house.

North of Zenda, in Pratt, tree limbs are down across town. There have been scattered reports of power outages, and city officials are asking residents there to drag their tree limbs to the curb.

In Kingman and parts of Kingman county the ice began to melt Monday. But, there remain concerns of refreezing.

Some in the tiny town of Nashville are making the best of it.

“We have one employee that still can’t get out of her driveway because a limb is down,” said Scott Strong with the Strong Insurance Agency in Nashville. “And, we couldn’t get here until after 9:30 (a.m.) because our power was out until now.”

Strong says his office has not seen a lot of insurance claims as of early Monday afternoon. But, he says that’s likely because it’s early in the clean-up, and power is still being restored to small pockets without power.

Strong also says he just worked from home to start the day.

“I can do anything from work that I can do from home,” said Strong who worked from his house until his business got the power back. “So, yeah, some of my employees will be happy to know I did some job reviews for them.”

Claphan says they will be cleaning up for a long time.

“Look at those limbs… There’s a bunch of them, up inside the trees that are just hanging. You can see them up in there. They broke off but they didn’t fall all the way out so I’m going to have to do some cutting on that one there to get it out of the trees,” says Claphan. “Just glad I have power.”

Kingman and Pratt county leaders say they are monitoring the roadways to make sure the roads are cleared of debris.