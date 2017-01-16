New Kansas House speaker getting good marks for loose style

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Ron Ryckman Jr.
Ron Ryckman Jr.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas House’s new speaker is receiving bipartisan praise in his first weeks in the job for what fellow lawmakers say is a collaborative style.

Ron Ryckman Jr. rose quickly when fellow conservative Republicans had firm control of the House. First elected in 2012, he became chairman of its powerful, budget-writing Appropriations Committee in 2015.

He’s now the top Republican in a chamber that’s shifted to center after voters showed their discontent with Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s fiscal policies by ousting 19 GOP incumbents, most of them Brownback allies.

So far Ryckman’s colleagues see him as more than up to the task of managing the chamber’s work as legislators wrestle with closing budget shortfalls projected to total $1.1 billion through June 2019. Already, his committee appointments have boosted moderates’ role.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s