Larned begins ice storm cleanup

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN’s Amanda Aguilar talked to Larned residents today, and they all said the same thing — the city looks like it got hit by a bomb. Now that the storm is over, residents and city crews are trying to clean up the mess this weekend’s storm left behind.

“We came at night, when it was happening, you can just hear snapping tree limbs hitting the ground everywhere,” said Drake Toll.

Lane Massey, city manager, said city workers and electric crews have been out all night and all day.

“Currently we’ve called all staff in to do cleanup, and we’re bringing in different departments to help with the street crews and the electric crews,” he said.

According to Massey, the city is using its generator to provide power for the whole town while Midwest Energy works to restore service. Massey expects this for the next two days.

As for tree removal, residents are trying to do whatever they can to help the city.

“Our first plan was to chop it and then jump on both ends and see if we could snap it, so we could move it to the side of the road,” said Toll. “So the city can come by and get it.”

With the high number of fallen tree branches, Massey said removal will take time — at least the rest of the week, but it could be a month before everything is cleaned up.

City staff ask residents to be patient during the cleanup process. Their main priority is to get branches off the streets and off power lines.