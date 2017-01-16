Ice threat lingers for some Midwest states; storms in Texas

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Icicles hang from a branch of a tree in Tulsa, Saturday Jan. 14, 2017. (Jessie Wardarski/Tulsa World via AP)
Icicles hang from a branch of a tree in Tulsa, Saturday Jan. 14, 2017. (Jessie Wardarski/Tulsa World via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A few states in the Midwest again are on alert for icy conditions, while strong storms are moving through the Houston area.

While the weekend’s storm caused travel issues in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, some meteorologists acknowledged it fell short of dire forecasts.

Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa are expected to see a mix of rain and freezing rain on Monday.

Strong storms moved through Houston on Monday morning, following a night of storms.

There was at least one tornado in Texas on Sunday evening, and severe weather kept some fans, the Packers and a few Cowboys inside Dallas’ AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the NFL divisional playoff game on Sunday night.

