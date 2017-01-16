Crowd gathers at WSU Metroplex to remember Martin Luther King, Jr.

Several hundred people gathered at the WSU Metroplex to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (KSN Photo)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large crowd gathered Monday at the WSU Metroplex to remember the works and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

His birthday has been celebrated as a national holiday for more than 30 years, and many say that while it’s important to honor him, we should never forget the day-to-day struggle for racial equality.

“I think we still have a lot of work to do, but we’re definitely living out the dream because of him, but I think a lot of us can do a better job by having dreams of our own that are similar to his and acting on them,” said Christyn Gunter, Director of the Kansas African-American Museum.

The event was led by guest speaker and preacher, Dr. Ralph West. The U.S. has celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday since 1986. King would have been 87 years old.

