Airbnb to collect taxes on its bookings in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Airbnb says it will begin collecting taxes on its home-sharing bookings in the state.

The company reached an agreement with the Kansas Department of Revenue to automatically collect and remit the taxes. That will make Airbnb lodging similar to hotels and other lodging in terms of taxing.

The company says Airbnb hosts won’t have to handle the taxes and their fees to Airbnb will not increase.

The agreement is effective Feb. 1. The amounts collected will vary depending on the host’s location. The collections will include the state retail sales tax of 6.5 percent, local sales taxes and “local transient guest taxes” ranging from 2 percent to 9 percent.

Airbnb now has statewide tax deals with 15 states.

