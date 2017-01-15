Fans tailgating in KC ahead of game

By Published: Updated:
Kansas City Chiefs

The severe ice storm projected for the Kansas City area turned out relatively tame.

By the time the NFC game kicked off in Dallas, about when the AFC matchup of the Steelers at the Chiefs would have been ending, it was 33 degrees at Arrowhead Stadium. The rain was coming down, though not by any means torrentially, and ice was not an issue.

The game was moved from 12:05 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. so fans could avoid the worst of the expected ice.

Indeed, the parking lots were rapidly filling up and tailgating was in full swing.

A gray tarp covered the field inside the stadium, with hot air being pumped under the tarp to keep the turf warm. The Chiefs resodded the field earlier this week.

