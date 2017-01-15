Three small quakes rattle Oklahoma

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded three small earthquakes in Oklahoma during the weekend.

The largest was a magnitude 3.2 quake recorded at 11:19 p.m. Saturday about 20 miles northwest of Fairview, nearly 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

A 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:04 a.m. Sunday northeast of Mooreland, about 105 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and a 3.0 magnitude temblor was recorded at 3:36 p.m. Saturday southwest of Perry, about 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Geologists say earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 are general the smallest that are felt by humans and damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.