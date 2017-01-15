Three small quakes rattle Oklahoma

AP_logo By Published:
Earthquake

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded three small earthquakes in Oklahoma during the weekend.

The largest was a magnitude 3.2 quake recorded at 11:19 p.m. Saturday about 20 miles northwest of Fairview, nearly 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

A 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:04 a.m. Sunday northeast of Mooreland, about 105 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and a 3.0 magnitude temblor was recorded at 3:36 p.m. Saturday southwest of Perry, about 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Geologists say earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 are general the smallest that are felt by humans and damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s