Roads in Wichita avoid ice accumulation, remain mostly clear

ice

WICHITA , Kan (KSNW) The good news in Wichita, between the temperatures staying at 32 degrees overnight, and the city prepping the roads with brine, road conditions were mostly clear.

City officials say it’s very fortunate we did not see a one or two degree drop in temperatures, and this was a close call for Wichita.

Trees, sidewalks, and other surfaces were coated with ice in the Wichita but not much accumulation happened on the roads.

That’s because the city spent much of the past week putting brine on the streets, but Alan King of the public works department says they are finishing up treatments, and moving to the next phase.

“We haven’t seen a lot of damage so far but we have to make sure then that our next phase is to empty our trucks of the sanding gear and have them available to pick up branches to make sure the streets are all clear.”

King says tomorrow they will begin cleaning all the limbs up from the roads.

 

 

