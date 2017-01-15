KSN Threat Tracker for Sunday, January 15, 2017

5:25AM Freezing rain continues to move northeast across the state this morning. The Wichita Metro’s saving grace has been that our temperature stayed RIGHT at the freezing mark all night and morning long, meaning that the roads are generally just wet, but ice is still accumulating on trees and powerlines, so outages will remain possible. Unfortunately for central and southwest Kansas, temperatures have been slightly below freezing, meaning that ice is accumulating everywhere, causing roads to become slick and hazardous. Stay home if you can, and I’ll have radar and forecast updates for you all morning on KSN!
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.