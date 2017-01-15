KSN Threat Tracker for Sunday, January 15, 2017

5:25AM Freezing rain continues to move northeast across the state this morning. The Wichita Metro’s saving grace has been that our temperature stayed RIGHT at the freezing mark all night and morning long, meaning that the roads are generally just wet, but ice is still accumulating on trees and powerlines, so outages will remain possible. Unfortunately for central and southwest Kansas, temperatures have been slightly below freezing, meaning that ice is accumulating everywhere, causing roads to become slick and hazardous. Stay home if you can, and I’ll have radar and forecast updates for you all morning on KSN!

