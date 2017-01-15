Ice storm causing power outages in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — All around Dodge City, you could see fallen tree branches.

The best case scenario is when they land on the curb, but huge branches have also been falling in the roads and on power lines, which causes the most trouble.

“Our crews have been out since about seven am this morning,” said Jerri Imgarten with Victory Electric, “that’s when the outages started happening. We had about 35 this morning about that time. We’re up to about 520.”

Most outages are south of Dodge and east towards Ford, but that’s just the beginning. They’re expecting more outages as the storm carries on.

“As it continues to get colder and if the wind starts blowing,” said Imgarten, “it’s going to get a lot worse as the night goes on.”

Most outages are caused by ice-covered branches breaking off and bringing power lines down with them.

Crews are responding as quickly as they can to get power back up and running.

“If things stay the way they are, hopefully hours,” she said about a timeline for recovery. “If not, maybe days, but hopefully not weeks, unless it gets really, really bad.”

Residents are encouraged to call victory electric if they see any downed power lines. Do not approach them, drive over them, or let children or pets near as they could still be live and dangerous.

“We have meters that send a ping back to our office when there’s out of power. They can also call our number and report their outage.”

Victory Electric says there have been more than 1,000 different power outages today, but the number of active outages is now at around four hundred.

As the storm continues, crews say they’ll be working to get things back up and running as quickly as possible.

