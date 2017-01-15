Great Bend crews respond to a downed power line

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) –In Great Bend, the rain hasn’t stopped and it’s still below freezing. The city is getting freezing rain and the ice is starting to build up.

Around 2 p.m., emergency crews responded to their first downed power line at 17th and Harrison Streets.

“A tree fell on the wire and pulled it away from one house and it actually fell on another house,” said Fire Chief Mike Napolitano.

Wheatland Electric responded to the scene to turn off the electricity.

Officials said the heavy build-up of ice caused the tree branch to come down.

Napolitano said they possibility of more downed power lines is high.

“I believe this is probably just the start of it, because if you look around, the trees are really starting to weigh down quite a bit,” he said.

As for the roads conditions in Great bend, the main streets are wet — while side streets and residential areas are getting more icy.

Great Bend’s Director of Public Works said crews are still monitoring all the roads and sidewalks. On Monday morning, crews will be putting salt and sand on the streets.