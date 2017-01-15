1 killed, 3 injured in single vehicle crash in SW Kansas due to weather

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – An Oklahoma man was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on U.S. 54 about 3 miles west of Liberal and crossed over the overpass for Old U.S. 54 when it lost control on the overpass and entered a side skid into the north ditch. The KHP says the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a res ton the driver’s side facing east.

Six people were reported to be in the car. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Manuel Hernandez, of Guymon, Oklahoma, who was taken to an area hospital with injuries. The second passenger was identified as 28-year-old Debbie Solis, of Guymon, Oklahoma, who was not injured.

A third occupant was identified as 35-year-old Thay Torres-Ocacio, of Guymon, Oklahoma, who died from his injuries.

A fourth passenger was identified as Thomas Martinez, 26, of Guymon, Oklahoma, who was reported to have a possible injury. The fifth passenger, identified as 20-year-old Francisco Vallejos, of Guymon, Oklahoma was not injured and the sixth passenger was identified as Jesus Ponce, 22, of Guymon, Oklahoma, who was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

KHP says Ponce and Torres-Ocacio were the only two not wearing seat belts.

KHP says this crash was caused due to icy conditions.