WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a man says he was shot overnight.

According to police, it happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Green.

A 19-year-old man says he was shot while driving down Green.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a minor gunshot wound to the neck.

Police say they do not have a description of a suspect, but say an orange SUV may be involved.