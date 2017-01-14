KSN Threat Tracker for Saturday, January 14, 2017

6:30AM Patchy freezing drizzle is possible across the state this morning, resulting in some slick spots, particularly across the Wichita Metro. But note that the bulk of the freezing rain is still in Oklahoma, and will be moving into Kansas tonight! I’ve got forecast updates for you all morning on KSN. Check the radar here.
