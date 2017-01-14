Kidman says comments about Trump support weren’t endorsement

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
File-This jan. 6, 2017, file photo shows Nicole Kidman attending the 6th Annual AACTA International Awards held at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Kidman says her comments that Americans should support President-elect Donald Trump were merely a statement of her belief in democracy, not an endorsement of incoming president. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
File-This jan. 6, 2017, file photo shows Nicole Kidman attending the 6th Annual AACTA International Awards held at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Kidman says her comments that Americans should support President-elect Donald Trump were merely a statement of her belief in democracy, not an endorsement of incoming president. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

OS ANGELES (AP) — Nicole Kidman says her comments that Americans should support President-elect Donald Trump were merely a statement of her belief in democracy, not an endorsement of the incoming president.

The Oscar-winning actress’s earlier remarks sparked both criticism and praise online after they were aired by the BBC earlier this week.

Kidman tells Access Hollywood that her comments were misconstrued. She says, “I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution, and it was that simple.”

When an interviewer pressed her for more details, Kidman threw up her hands and said she was done commenting on the topic.

Kidman was born in Hawaii to Australian parents and holds dual citizenship in Australia and the U.S.

Kidman won an Oscar for 2002’s “The Hours” and currently stars in “Lion.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s