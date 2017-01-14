Kansas Defeats Oklahoma State; Remains Unbeaten in Big 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Seventeen second-half points from Devonte’ Graham, Frank Mason III‘s third-straight 20-point outing and a double-double from Josh Jackson lifted No. 2 Kansas past the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 87-80, Saturday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks overcame an 11-point first-half deficit, their largest of the season, to pick up their 16th-straight victory.

For its second-straight outing and fourth time this season, Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) was forced to overcome a halftime deficit after the visitors out of Oklahoma State (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) put the Jayhawks on their heels over the first 20 minutes of play.