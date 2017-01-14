Kansas Defeats Oklahoma State; Remains Unbeaten in Big 12

Kansas Athletics Published:
KU Jayhawks (KSN Image)
KU Jayhawks (KSN Image)

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Seventeen second-half points from Devonte’ Graham, Frank Mason III‘s third-straight 20-point outing and a double-double from Josh Jackson lifted No. 2 Kansas past the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 87-80, Saturday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks overcame an 11-point first-half deficit, their largest of the season, to pick up their 16th-straight victory.

For its second-straight outing and fourth time this season, Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) was forced to overcome a halftime deficit after the visitors out of Oklahoma State (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) put the Jayhawks on their heels over the first 20 minutes of play.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s