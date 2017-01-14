House fire burns mobile home in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters battled cold weather as well as a house fire in east Wichita Saturday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 11900 block of E. Lewis at the Linwood Mobile Home Park. That’s north of Kellogg between Ellson and Zelta streets.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke from the fire from Kellogg. When the arrived on the scene, they found fire inside the mobile home.

There were no apparent injuries from the fire, and the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

KSN has a crew at the scene, and we’ll provide updates on KSN.com as they become available.

