Garden City crew prepare for winter storm

Rain kept road crews from working until after sunset.
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s been a steady amount of rain throughout the day, but so far no ice, giving road crews time to prepare.

“Well today is really, kind of what was initially anticipated with this storm,” said Garden City manager Matt Allen, “that it would hit Finney County later Saturday.”

A rainy day in Finney County put a stop to any anxiety officials were feeling about the storm rolling in early.

“Our street crews have been preparing the trucks,” said Allen, “salt sand has been loaded onto the trucks in the last day or so.”

They’ve held off on salting the roads during the day because the rain would have washed it off.

Once the sun went down and the temperature dropped, they hit the roads.

“For the snow that’s anticipated after the ice,” he said, “the trucks have all been equipped with blades and they’re ready to start clearing snow when that stage of the storm hits.”

The theme today has been hurry up and wait.

Officials also ask residents to stay home if at all possible.

“The best thing citizens can do is stay off the roads when the ice arrives and the other is to be prepared at home.”

Officials say once the storm comes, they’ll know if any power outages occur.

They ask residents to call if they see anything extraordinary or if they have an emergency.

