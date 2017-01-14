Chiefs fans brave the weather, head to Kansas City for Sunday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – – The icy conditions impacting much of the state Saturday didn’t stop Chiefs fans from hitting the road.

KSN ran into several Chiefs fans, and even some Steelers fans who were headed up to Kansas City, a day before the Chiefs game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chiefs fan Rex Hayter and his friend, Steelers fan Tina Reynolds are both from Colorado.

They piled in a car together around four o’clock Saturday morning.

“We’re cool right now, on the way back I’ll understand his misery when they lose,” said Reynolds.

“We’re seeking revenge this time, it’s our turn,” added Hayter.

While both Reynolds and Hayter are supporting opposite teams, they did agree on one thing.

They both say they felt it was best to get on the road Saturday, and try to beat the icy conditions.

“Wanted to beat the weather first of all and then kind of wanted to see the city,” said Reynolds.

“I trusted the latest weather forecast and it come out accurate,” added Hayter.

It has been an even longer trek for Jacob Pinske and his wife, Dawn.

“We went to Houston and watched them play in Houston and this year it’s home, absolutely, I don’t know how you could miss it.,” said Jacob Pinske.

The Pinske’s live in Fairbanks, Alaska and went to San Antonio first to visit some friends.

After missing a flight, they decided to rent a car and drive all the way to Kansas City to see the Chiefs play.

It is the same excitement his wife, Dawn shares as well.

“It is going to be crazy and I cannot wait to be there, it’s just something you can’t miss,” said Dawn Pinske.

The Pinske’s say they are confident the Chiefs will win on Sunday.

That’s why they say they’ve already bought tickets for next Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs and Steelers game was moved to 7:05 p.m.

The game was originally suppose to start at Noon, but was pushed back due to the weather.