Crash in south Wichita leaves one person in critical condition

Molly Brewer 2016 By Published: Updated:
crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition tonight after a car crash in south Wichita.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of 47th Street South and Hydraulic.

There were three cars involved; two driving east on 47th Street South and one driving west that crossed the center line and struck both of the eastbound cars.

The injured driver was a woman driving the car that crossed the center line. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers don’t believe the crash was weather related.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s