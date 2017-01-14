Crash in south Wichita leaves one person in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition tonight after a car crash in south Wichita.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of 47th Street South and Hydraulic.

There were three cars involved; two driving east on 47th Street South and one driving west that crossed the center line and struck both of the eastbound cars.

The injured driver was a woman driving the car that crossed the center line. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers don’t believe the crash was weather related.