Wichita driving instructor gives travel tips: ‘Slow down’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has warned drivers to stay off the roads during the winter storm. If people have to travel, a Wichita driving instructor told KSN drivers should be cautious and aware of their speed.

Friday was another day and another driving lesson for Wichita Driving School Owner Mike Johnson.

“I tell them you will learn every year and if you think you know it all, you will find out quickly that you don’t,” said Mike Johnson.

Johnson has been teaching people how to drive since the 1990’s. On Friday, he and student Ashlynn Esgro, 14, hit the road for a winter driving lesson.

“Most people will tell you if it’s like 6 inches of snow and it’s fluffy, that’s easier to handle, but shiny ice, you can lose control very quickly,” Johnson said.

Johnson said there are three key things to keep in mind when driving during this weekend’s storm.

Turn on headlights Slow down Stay in the right lane

Johnson said headlights will help to make cars more visible.

“You will notice the ones with headlights right away, but some of the dark-colored cars blend into the wooded backgrounds and you dont’ see them until you are right on them and that’s why sometimes people who pass on these bad days might have a head on collision because two dark-colored cars with no headlights on might not see each other and it’s fatal,” Johnson said.

He also stressed that driver should slow down and stay in the right lane as far away as possible from oncoming traffic.

“It doesn’t matter how many safety features your car has, whether you have four-wheel drive, speed is going to get you in trouble, so slow down, have the proper following distance, stay in the right lane as much as possible and turn those headlights on,” Johnson said.

Experts also told KSN to not use cruise control. It can cause vehicles to skid.