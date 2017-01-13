Two suspects arrested in Harvey County triple homicide

Myrta Rangel and Jereme Nelson

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two suspects in a triple homicide in Harvey County are in custody.

The Harvey County Sheriff said Myrta Rangel and Jereme Nelson have been arrested and are awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

The arrest warrants were executed without incident south of the United States border. Nelson and Rangel were then handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service and returned to the U.S.

Back on Oct. 30, 33-year old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty were found shot at a home west of Hesston. An 18-month-old child, belonging to Street and Graeves, was found unharmed inside the home.

Nelson and Rangel are expected to appear at an extradition hearing in San Diego County, California court.

 

