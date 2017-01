WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to the weather, the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15, is being postponed to Monday, Jan. 16.

All tickets for the Jan. 15 concert will be honored on Jan. 16. All other concert details remain the same.

If ticket holders are unable to attend the concert on the rescheduled date, refunds are available. More details on refunds are available here.