Man critically injured in west Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting in west Wichita. It happened in the 1600 block of west Maple between Seneca and Meridian around 8:30 a.m.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot when three armed suspects broke into the home. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The three suspects left the scene. Police are still searching for them.

A child and another woman were in the home at the time. They were not injured. Police say the suspects targeted the man.

USD 259 said Franklin Elementary and Allison Middle were placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting in the area but that lockdown has now been released.