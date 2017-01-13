Mid-America All-Indian Center closes after pipe breaks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita officials announced that the Mid-America All-Indian Center will close for 60 to 90 days due to a pipe break.

The break was discovered earlier this week.

Water from the pipe flooded portions of the museum’s exhibition space, but no artifacts were touched as staff worked quickly to move materials into the museum’s vault.

As a precaution, staff has cleared the entire museum. Planned exhibits will be delayed until after repairs are made to the pipeline and exhibit space cleanup is complete.