Mid-America All-Indian Center closes after pipe breaks

By Published:
KSN News (file)
KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita officials announced that the Mid-America All-Indian Center will close for 60 to 90 days due to a pipe break.

The break was discovered earlier this week.

Water from the pipe flooded portions of the museum’s exhibition space, but no artifacts were touched as staff worked quickly to move materials into the museum’s vault.

As a precaution, staff has cleared the entire museum. Planned exhibits will be delayed until after repairs are made to the pipeline and exhibit space cleanup is complete.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s