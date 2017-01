WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man charged with stabbing his niece and her two children and killing one back in November has been sentenced to the ‘Hard 50’.

Hassan Wright pleaded no contest to 17 counts including first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. He was sentenced Friday in Sedgwick County Court.

Six-year-old Laniya Mitchell was stabbed to death. Her mother and sister were also stabbed, and the victims were found at two separate locations.