Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against Pittsburg Steelers moved to primetime

Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The NFL Divisional Round will be moved to primetime on Sunday, according to NBC.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Pittsburg Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium at 7:20 p.m. Kickoff is set for then.

The game was was originally scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

The change was made to provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday.

The decision to make the change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers.

Chiefs Schedule for Sunday

2:00 p.m. Parking Lots Open
3:00 p.m. Open Park Ends & Directed Parking Begins
5:00 p.m. Stadium Gates Open
7:20 p.m. Kickoff

