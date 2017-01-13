Ice storm may cause fallen power lines

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — As a powerful winter storm heads for Kansas, the southwest region is bracing to take the worst of it.

It has officials here in Garden City taking every precaution they can before it hits and they see exactly how bad the damage will be.

Our Storm Tracker 3 weather team is calling for an inch of ice in western Kansas, more than enough to bring down power lines and cause outages.

“Hoping that the weather forecasters are wrong,” said Mike Muirhead, the director of Garden City’s public utilities department, “but it doesn’t appear that way, we have made preparations.”

He says the department is ready to take on the storm.

“We have all of our line trucks, line crews ready to go. We’ve placed everybody on call.”

They’ll have crews working 24 hours a day over the next three days.

They also stocked up on extra supplies to make power line repairs in case fallen branches bring down lines.

“Anything can happen,” he said, “but the service line, the power line from our power poles in the alleys to a home, that’s what seems to get torn down by the tree branches falling.”

He warns residents not to drive over or get near any fallen wires.

“It could be a telephone wire or cable tv, but you don’t know that,” he said. “Absolutely stay clear, just notify the emergency offices, and we’ll send crews to check that out.”

Officials say not to call 911 if you do see any lines on the ground. Instead, call the non-emergency number of your local law enforcement center, explain where the wires are located, and they’ll send a crew to take care of it.