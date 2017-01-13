Ice causes 20 car pileup in downtown Wichita; EARP in effect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least 20 cars were involved in a pileup Friday night in downtown Wichita.

It happened in the area of the Central Business District and Kellogg. No major injuries were reported.

A band of freezing rain caused some roads to become slick with ice.

If you have to get out, drive carefully and slow down.

Also, EARP is now in effect for the City of Wichita. If you are involved in an accident, please pull off the road if you can. If the vehicles are movable, there is no injury, no alcohol or drugs suspected, and no hit and run, please just exchange personal, vehicle, and insurance information and fill out a report within 24 hours.

You can fill out the form online at Wichita.gov or pick up a form at a substation, QuikTrip, or Kwik Shop.