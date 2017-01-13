Hy-Vee recalls store-branded candy packages

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Hy-Vee food store chain has recalled store branded candy distributed to 242 stores in eight states after learning an ingredient from another company could be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee says a milk powder ingredient used in chocolate coating has the potential for contamination and the candy’s manufacturer, Palmer Candy Co., announced a recall of some of its products.

The candy is in a clear plastic container with sell-by dates between Jan. 26 and Feb. 23. It includes chocolate almond bark, chocolate almond pretzels, dazzled peanut brittle, holiday candy trays and others fully listed on the FDA recall website .

The candy was distributed to Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, including Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported.

Description UPC Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz. 026133400000 Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026133300000 Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz. 026131900000 Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz. 026131800000 Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026266300000 Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz. 026267400000 Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz. 026267300000 Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz. 026139100000 Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz. 026139300000 Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz. 026139500000 Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz. 026139700000 Peppermint Bark, 4 oz. 026133800000 Peppermint Bark, 12 oz. 026133700000 Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz. 026267900000 9” Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138000000 12” Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138100000 16” Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138200000 9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138600000 12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138700000 16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138800000