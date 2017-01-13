Hy-Vee recalls store-branded candy packages

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Hy-Vee food store chain has recalled store branded candy distributed to 242 stores in eight states after learning an ingredient from another company could be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee says a milk powder ingredient used in chocolate coating has the potential for contamination and the candy’s manufacturer, Palmer Candy Co., announced a recall of some of its products.

The candy is in a clear plastic container with sell-by dates between Jan. 26 and Feb. 23. It includes chocolate almond bark, chocolate almond pretzels, dazzled peanut brittle, holiday candy trays and others fully listed on the FDA recall website .

The candy was distributed to Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, including Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported.

Description UPC
Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz. 026133400000
Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026133300000
Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz. 026131900000
Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz. 026131800000
Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026266300000
Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz. 026267400000
Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz. 026267300000
Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz. 026139100000
Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz. 026139300000
Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz. 026139500000
Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz. 026139700000
Peppermint Bark, 4 oz. 026133800000
Peppermint Bark, 12 oz. 026133700000
Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz. 026267900000
9” Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138000000
12” Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138100000
16” Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138200000
9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138600000
12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138700000
16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138800000

