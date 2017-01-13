Hassan Wright sentenced to Hard 50

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A an accused of stabbing his niece and her two children back in November has been sentenced to the “Hard 50.”

Hassan Wright pleaded no contest to 17 counts, including first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Emotions were high as family members of the victims spoke in court during the sentencing. Several family members got into verbal arguments with Wright.

He also must serve time for a parole violation in Wyandotte County before beginning serving his Hard 50 sentence.

Six-year-old Laniya Mitchell was stabbed to death. Her mother and sister were also stabbed. The victims were found at two locations. The first location was at the Parklane Shopping Center, and the second was 77th and Ridge Road.

Under the Hard 50 sentence, Wright will not be eligible for parole for 50 years.

