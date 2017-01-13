Emergency operations activated due to winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka to monitor the severe winter storm that is expected to cover many areas of the state with as much as one inch of ice over the weekend.

KDEM personnel and state agency emergency support function partners will staff the center on a full-time basis until further notice to keep in contact with county emergency managers to provide state assistance. Soldiers of the Kansas National Guard have been alerted to mobilize to assist local authorities with emergency response measures across the state, if needed.

KDEM has coordinated with counties to ensure that pre-planning is being conducted for potential power generation and other resource needs. KDEM will coordinate emergency response operations with other state, local and federal agencies as needed, to ensure the health and safety of Kansans. Governor Sam Brownback has approved a verbal State of Disaster Emergency declaration to facilitate state emergency response operations to the storms.

Kansans are urged to stay home, if possible, and be prepared by making sure their home emergency kits are stocked and review their home emergency plan. Power outages and travel impacts are the biggest concerns. Since travel may be impossible, citizens need to make sure their home emergency kits are stocked for a 3-day supply. Before and during the storm, keep aware of weather conditions by listening to local TV and radio stations, NOAA weather radio and social media alerts.