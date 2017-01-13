Dashcam captures terrifying shootout

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) – Dashcam video released Thursday shows a gunfight between a 28-year-old Lagrange, Georgia man and a Troup County deputy.

Matthew Edmondson faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and false imprisonment, after allegedly shooting Deputy Michael Hockett outside his home on Monday.

Hockett arrived at Edmondson’s home on a wellness check at the request of his father, who was concerned about his well-being. When the deputy arrived, he exited his vehicle and scaled a fence to go around the house, which can be seen on Hockett’s dashcam.

While Hockett was behind the house, Edmondson could be seen driving up next to Hockett’s cruiser in a pick-up, getting out and, apparently striking the cruiser with some sort of object. After a time, Edmondson opened the gate and pulled into the yard before getting out of the truck, and firing a large caliber handgun at the patrol car.

