Boy Scouts brave cold, ice at annual Rendezvous

BOy Scouts and their adult sponsors camp out at the Scouts's annual Rendezvous in Burrton, Kan. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2016. (Photo: KSN/Avery Anderson)
BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) – While most people are snuggled up in their warm homes this weekend, thousands of Boy Scouts will be camping in tents in Harvey County. It’s part of their annual Rendezvous camping experience.

The Scouts are not letting cold and ice rain on their parade. Hundreds of tents are up around the park, and campers are preparing for the weather to take a turn for the worst.

Every January, thousands of Boy Scouts from all over the U.S. and some foreign countries gather in Harvey County West Park for the weekend. The director of the Harvey County Parks Department says with up to a half-inch of ice predicted, they do have a backup plan if things get really bad. The main worry is that the park is heavily wooded, and they want to make sure it’s safe for these campers if limbs start snapping.

“I will pull the plug and send people home if it looks like we need to evacuate and get people home and away, so that they can make it to their homes safely,” said Kass Miller, Harvey County Parks Department director.

Miller said if people are not able to travel home, they’ll use local schools and churches to shelter the campers.

