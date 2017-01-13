America’s favorite Netflix original series, state by state

We all have a favorite show to watch on Netflix, right?

According to CableTV.com, each state has its preference.

The website analyzed data from Google Trends in 2016 to determine which Netflix original series was the most popular in each state.

According to the results, Kansas likes watching “Daredevil.”

Iowa prefers the prison dramedy “Orange is the new Black.”

Netflix’s current hits around the water cooler, “Gilmore Girls” and “Stranger Things,” aren’t well represented, probably because they came later in the year.

Click on the map above to see the favorites for all the states or visit CableTV.com.