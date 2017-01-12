Westar Energy gearing up for potential ice storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy is monitoring the winter storm heading into Kansas this weekend.

The energy company said they have crews on stand-by just in case conditions get bad and power lines are damaged from ice.

“We make everybody is on the same page, watching the weather. We make sure that we are fully stocked on all of our supplies and things we need to make repairs,” said Shane Batchelder, Westar Energy spokesman.

It includes contacting other energy companies in the area.

“We may be calling on some help from out-of-state and other utilities that take part in a mutual assistance program,” added Batchelder.

Many in Wichita remember a devastating ice storm in 2005. Thousands were without power for up to a week.

Westar says they have been preparing since then. The utility has been working year around to make sure trees are trimmed away from service and transmission lines. It is called ReliabiliTree.

“If we do have an event like this, whether it is ice, snow or wind, or something like that, that would potentially cause larger outages or problems with our equipment and branches blowing into our equipment, we hope to mitigate that a little bit and lessen the effects of a big weather event like this,” said Batchelder. “As a result, since we have started the program, we have actually had about 60 percent decrease in tree related outages, as a result of trimming.”

Batchelder adds that the lines can withstand a lot of ice. He warns that wind can be a problem.

“If those lines get weighted down with freezing rain or ice or anything like that, and then, we introduce wind into the mixture, then that creates a whole set of other problems that we deal with there.”

If you do have an outage, on your mobile phone, text OUT to WSTAR (97827) or call 800-544-4857 (800-LIGHT-KS) to report your outage by phone. Save the number to your cell phone or mobile device.

You can monitor an outage map at Westar.com.