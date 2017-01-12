Travel plans might be affected by winter storms this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For anyone planning on traveling this weekend, including you chief fans, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

Most travel plans for the big game aren’t being benched this weekend but, drivers will have to call an audible to get to Arrowhead stadium before kickoff.

“It makes an impact and it’s not fun because there’s so much, ‘what if, what if,'” stated Jeff Arensdorf, President or Village Tours.

A rig from village bus tours will be packed with fans from Wichita, heading to Kansas City to see their chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To beat the ice storm, the bus’ departure time was moved up a few hours, to 6 am.

“We’re just going to take our time, we’re also looking at alternate routes,” explained Arensdorf.

KSN’s own chief meteorologist, Dave Freeman says this weekend could be a bad one for drivers, especially ones heading out of town.

“The most important thing that you can take with you if you’re traveling this weekend is knowledge. You need to know what’s going on and what you’re driving into,” said Freeman.

As for those heading to Kansas City this weekend, Freeman said the earlier you leave, the better.

“In any case I think that Saturday would be better than going up Sunday morning. I think the drive to Kansas City on Sunday morning could be very difficult, indeed,” explained Freeman.

But, for those heading south of Wichita, to the Oklahoma City area, Dave stated they will need to leave earlier than that.

“The rough day going south is probably going to be tomorrow, Friday and into Friday night across Oklahoma, I think we’re going to see icing develop,” Freeman said.

Most importantly, Dave said, give yourself plenty of time.

As for, Arensdorf and his crew, they’re hoping for a smooth ride and a Chiefs win.

“We feel like we’re going to be fine. We’ve been on a lot of icy roads and we’ll run as long as the roads aren’t closed,” said Arensdorf.

As always, it’s a good idea to have a winter survival kit in your car in case of winter storms, in it you should have extra clothing, gloves, hats, a flashlight and plenty of food and bottled water.