Topeka to lose 150 to 200 jobs in energy company merger

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An official with Great Plains Energy says the Topeka area will lose between 150 and 200 jobs over the next three to five years as its subsidiary, Kansas City Power & Light, merges with Westar Energy.

Great Plains spokesman Chuck Caisley told The Topeka Capital-Journal on Wednesday that roughly the same amount of jobs will be lost in the Kansas City area.

If the merger is approved, Westar and KCP&L will become a single electric company straddling the Kansas-Missouri border, with 1.5 million customers.

Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast says he’s confident the job losses will be handled in a way that is least detrimental to those involved.