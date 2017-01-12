Teen arrested in Dickinson County after explosive found

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 17-year-old male from Herington was arrested for allegedly constructing an explosive device according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. The device was found Saturday on a road outside of Herington.

Herington police received a tip, and they notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputies. An interview and investigation led the sheriff’s department to arrest the teen on Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s department said he faces charges of criminal use of explosives, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The teen is currently being held in juvenile detention in Junction City.