Robert De Niro says Meryl Streep’s Globe speech was ‘great’

AP_logo By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, Actor Robert De Niro addresses journalist in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support of Meryl Streep, following fallout after her Golden Globes speech which criticized President-elect Donald Trump. De Niro and Streep have costarred in four films: “The Deer Hunter,” “Falling in Love,” “Marvin’s Room” and “First Man.” (AP Photo)
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, Actor Robert De Niro addresses journalist in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support of Meryl Streep, following fallout after her Golden Globes speech which criticized President-elect Donald Trump. De Niro and Streep have costarred in four films: “The Deer Hunter,” “Falling in Love,” “Marvin’s Room” and “First Man.” (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood heavyweight Robert De Niro has come to the defense of Meryl Streep, saying her speech at the Golden Globes was “great.”

The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support to his “The Deer Hunter” co-star following fallout after her attack on President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday. Streep said that “when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

“What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully,” De Niro wrote. “I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough.”

A De Niro representative confirmed the letter was authentic.

De Niro and Streep have co-starred in four films: “The Deer Hunter,” ”Falling in Love,” ”Marvin’s Room” and “First Man.”

Besides endorsing Hillary Clinton for president, Streep has been aligned with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, and even impersonated Trump at a gala in Central Park. De Niro, for his part, made a splash during this campaign season in a viral video, calling Trump “a pig,” ”an idiot” and “a mutt, who doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

De Niro wasn’t the only one to come to Streep’s defense. Ben Affleck and Barbra Streisand have backed the Oscar winner, and Michael Keaton, who was also at the Globes on Sunday, said he had contacted her with his support.

“I emailed Meryl Streep,” Keaton said in an interview Wednesday while promoting “The Founder.” ”And I just said two words — ‘beautiful thing.’ She emailed back real quick that she’s getting a little beat up.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s