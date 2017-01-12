Remove ice from car windows with two ingredients

By Published: Updated:
defrost, deice, spray bottle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have to leave your car outside, there is a simple solution to help remove ice easier.

The solution is isopropyl or rubbing alcohol that you mix with water. You take one-third part water and mix it with two-thirds parts of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol. You can pour it into a simple spray bottle.

The mix does not include hot water. You can’t add hot water to a cold windshield, because it can break it. It is just a simple spray of solution on the windshield will make that de-icing a lot easier.

Second, you can warm up the car for a long period of time, turn the defroster on and that will get rid of the ice. However, it a waste of gas. The other way is by using a good old ice scraper. It takes time, but it will eventually do it.

Rubbing alcohol has a freezing point of 128 degrees below zero. So, you can always keep this mixture in your car and it will never freeze.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s