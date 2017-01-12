Remove ice from car windows with two ingredients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have to leave your car outside, there is a simple solution to help remove ice easier.

The solution is isopropyl or rubbing alcohol that you mix with water. You take one-third part water and mix it with two-thirds parts of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol. You can pour it into a simple spray bottle.

The mix does not include hot water. You can’t add hot water to a cold windshield, because it can break it. It is just a simple spray of solution on the windshield will make that de-icing a lot easier.

Second, you can warm up the car for a long period of time, turn the defroster on and that will get rid of the ice. However, it a waste of gas. The other way is by using a good old ice scraper. It takes time, but it will eventually do it.

Rubbing alcohol has a freezing point of 128 degrees below zero. So, you can always keep this mixture in your car and it will never freeze.